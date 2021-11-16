'Barney The Dinosaur' Documentary On Beloved Children's Character To Release In 3 Parts

The beloved children's character Barnie the Dinosaur is all set to make a comeback on the screen in the form of a three-part docuseries. The documentary will chronicle the rise and fall of the popular character in pop culture over the years since his debut on television in the year 1988.

The production of the venture has now reportedly started.

Barnie the Dinosaur docu-series begins production

According to a report from Variety, the three-part documentary on Barnie the Dinosaur has started production at Peacock. The venture will reportedly examine the meteoric rise of the popular character who became the target of hate across pop culture after winning over the hearts of millions of kids since its creation. The character hails from Scout Productions and Tommy Avallone.

The executive vice president of unscripted content for NBC Universal Television & Streaming, Rod Aissa, opened up about the docuseries by stating, ''Barney the Dinosaur was a ubiquitous character for children and parents alike and we are thrilled to work with the Scout Productions team to bring this three-part series to Peacock.'' She also appeared optimistic about the project as she believed that ''this documentary is bound to captivate audiences like Barney has over the years.”

The documentary will contain archival footage and exclusive interviews from the cast and crew as well the most outspoken critics of the character offering a first-hand experience of the Barnie phenomenon. Produced by Scout Productions, Tommy Avallone will direct the series as well as serve as the executive producer. Other Executive producers include Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams, Amy Goodman Kassm, and Joel Chiodi along with Raymond Esposito. Wendy Greene and Trent Johnson will work as co-executive producer and producer, respectively. The docuseries is expected to premiere on Peacock next year.

More on Barnie the Dinosaur

Created by Sheryl Leach, Barney is a purple anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus rex character who got popular for conveying educational videos and messages to the kids through songs and small dance routines. The character's journey started in 1988 through 'Barney and the Backyard Gang' home video series followed by a PBS series titled Barney & Friends till 2010.

