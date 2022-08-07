Fans all around the globe were eagerly waiting to see Leslie Grace donning the superhero costume of Batgirl in her latest film Batgirl. However, too much to their disappointment, the film failed to get a green signal from Warner Bros. and was reportedly shelved by the film production company.

Following the shocking cancellation of Batgirl, a plethora of reactions came in not just from the fans but from its actors as well. After Leslie Grace poured her heart out about the film's cancellation, recently actor Ivory Aquino also expressed her disappointment over the matter.

Ivory Aquino reacts to Batgirl's cancellation

Actor Ivory Aquino was all set to entertain fans as Alysia Yeoh in the superhero film, Batgirl. However, after the film got scrapped by Warner Bros, Aquino headed to her Instagram handle to address the situation. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the sets of Batgirl featuring her with Leslie Grace, JK Simmons, and others. Along with the pictures, Ivory also penned a heartfelt note recalling her time working with the 'the amazing crew and close-knit cast.'

She wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love #batgirl fam our time in Glasgow was filled with lots of laughter, joy, love, passion & dedication from the amazing crew & close-knit cast. Batgirl was truly a labor of love we were excited & eager to share with you all who’ve championed this inspiring character & our fam of nontraditional underrepresented peeps having the opportunity to share with the world that ANYONE & EVERYONE can be a superhero."Further, she also mentioned how the film was special and how its memories brought a smile to her face.

Leslie Grace breaks silence on Batgirl's cancellation

On Thursday, Leslie Grace took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement following the studio’s decision not to release her highly awaited film, Batgirl. Along with sharing a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, the actor poured her heart out about the 'hard work' behind it.

She wrote in the caption, "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! "

Further thanking all her fans for the immense love and support, Grace continued, "To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, my own damn hero! #Batgirl for life! "

