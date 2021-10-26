'Batgirl': Brendan Fraser To Play Role Of Villain Firefly In Leslie Grace-starrer

The recent release of the trailer of The Batman has been one of the major talking points in the film world. While fans of the caped crusader will have to wait till March for the Robert Pattinson-starrer, there is some development on one of his counterpart characters as well.

A film on Batgirl is in the works and after Leslie Grace, more new cast members are being added. The latest to join the cast is Brendan Fraser.

Brendan Fraser to star in Leslie Grace-starrer Batgirl, will play villain Firefly

As per a report on Deadline, the actor will enact the role of the antagonist Firefly in the movie. Not much, however, is known about the other details of his character. The actor, who is well-known for his work in The Mummy franchise and other films in his over two-decade career, has been in the news this year, after being cast in Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale. He is also starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the film Killers of the Flower Moon, being directed by Martin Scorsese. Earlier this year, he starred in No Sudden Move, a period crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Among his other associations with the DC superhero franchise has been starring in the series Doom Patrol. He has been enacting the part of Cliff Steele in the series, which had premiered in 2019. The third season of the show had aired this September. Earlier this month, the series was renewed for the fourth season.

Among the other additions to the cast of Batgirl has been Jacob Scipio. It was in July that Warner Bros had confirmed that Leslie Grace will enact the character of Batgirl aka Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. The movie is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who had previously helmed the movie Bad Boys for Life. The screenplay has been penned by Christina Hodson. Kristin Burr is producing the venture. Batgirl will be one of the first superhero ventures from DC that will directly go online, as it will release on HBO Max.

Image: AP