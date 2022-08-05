'Batgirl' Co-director Says James Gunn, Kevin Feige Talked To Him Post Film's Cancellation

Following the shocking cancellation of the HBO Max film Batgirl, fans across the globe have been disappointed as the DC project had been in development for years. The much-anticipated Batgirl would have marked the latest live-action take on Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon but on August 2, it was announced that the $90 million Batgirl film would not be released in theatres or on HBO Max despite already being shot.

Now, on Friday, Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi headed to his Instagram handle and revealed that several high-profile Hollywood names like filmmaker James Gunn, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and filmmaker Edgar Wright had reached out to him and fellow director Bilall Fallah in the aftermath of Warner Bros. He wrote in the Stories section, "thanks for all the messages of support all over the world! shoutout to directors @edgarwright & @jamesgunn! your kind words and experience mean a lot and help us through this difficult period #batgirlforlife.(sic)"

Arbi further shared an e-mail that Kevin Feige had sent him and Fallah post the cancellation of Batgirl. The e-mail read,

"My friends, I had to reach and let you know we are all thinking about you both". Feige further wrote, “Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about ‘Batgirl.’ Very proud of you guys and all the amazing work you do and particularly ‘Ms. Marvel’ of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon."

The Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have helmed two episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms Marvel together. In addition to it, the director duo also garnered immense praise for the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starring action movie, Bad Boys for Life.

Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav breaks silence on Batgirl cancellation

Earlier, in the day, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav also broke his silence on Batgirl cancellation. He said, "The objective is to grow the DC brand and the characters, but just as importantly, to protect the DC brand." He continued that the company will not release a film until they completely believe in it, particularly with DC. Zadlav added, "We're not going to release a film before it's ready."

Image: Twitter/@michaelp93