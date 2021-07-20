'Batgirl' Has Some Stellar Actors Eyeing The Role Of Barbara Gordon, See Who They Are

Fans are excited get a solo Batgirl film with Warner Bros. and DC Films. The two production houses are finalizing a talent lineup for the role of its next big superhero. The movie is expected to premiere on HBO Max and will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who previously helmed the very popular Bad Boys For Life. Sources have told Deadline that executives are expecting to test a group of actors starting this week to play the title role in Batgirl.

List of actors finalised to play the upcoming title role

Some test deals are under process while others have passed, and the lineup of actors expected to essay the title role are Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch and Leslie Grace. Haley Lu Richardson, whose name was also being considered has been reportedly bowed out before the test process, Deadline mentioned. The studio also gave no comments on the testing process.

A report by Deadline mentioned that the movie will have Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl leading the movie into action and engaging plot. The character has previously starred in the 1960s Batman television series (played by Yvonne Craig), the Batman & Robin movie (where she was played by Alicia Silverstone), The LEGO Batman Movie (where she was voiced by Rosario Dawson), and countless DC cartoons.

Zoey Deutch

Actor Zoey Deutch has been popularly known for her role in Netflix’s Set It Up and The Politician. Deutch is the daughter of actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch who has also essayed roles in Everybody Wants Some!!, Ringer, and Zombieland: Double Tap.

Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced, another top contending actor, played the title character in the live-action Dora the Explorer movie. Her list of movies also includes Transformers: The Last Knight, Let It Snow, and the upcoming Father of the Bride remake.

Leslie Grace

Leslie Grace who is also on the running list is an American singer and songwriter and has received three Latin Grammy Award nominations. She recently made her film debut starring in the movie version of In the Heights.

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson is the last on the list is famous for her recurring role in ABC Family’s Ravenswood, she also earned critical acclaim for her outstanding performance in Columbus. Apart from this, the actor was seen in the teen romance film Five Feet Apart.

The movie is being produced by Kristin Burr and the script is by Christina Hodson. The plot of the movie is still under wraps although it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be donning the character behind the cape in this version. The Batgirl character was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane.

