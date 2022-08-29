Hollywood star Ivory Aquino, who was roped in to play the role of Batgirl in the live-action DC movie, expressed her grief to Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav over the cancellation of the film. The star in her tweets requested the studio and CEO to consider releasing Batgirl after the project was shelved.

For the unversed, earlier, a Hollywood Reporter article revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery was set to hold secret screenings of the shelved movie for members of the cast and crew as well as representatives and executives. However, now, Aquino, who plays Alysia Yeoh, Batgirl aka Barbara Gordon’s roommate and the first major trans character to appear in a DC film, pleaded for the film's release.

Ivory Aquino requests Warner Bros to release Batgirl

The actor shared the contents of her letter on Twitter where she described the amount of hard work and the heart that was put behind making the film. The actor then confessed how in the past week, she has been struggling to cope with the thoughts behind the film being shelved.

"A letter to #DavidZaslav @WBD Dear Mr. Zaslav, I just read an article @THR about supposed ‘funeral screenings’ of #Batgirl and the possibility afterward that the film footage would be destroyed.. if this is the case, as one of many who poured our hearts into the making of this." movie, I ask that this measure be reconsidered.



As much as I’ve tried my best to be strong these past few weeks, I’d find myself crying, for lack of a better term, from grief, and tonight was one of those nights. As much as Batgirl has been labeled a woke film, it simply came — Ivory Aquino (@MsIvoryAquino) August 25, 2022

In the following tweet, the actor wrote, "As much as Batgirl has been labelled a woke film, it simply came."

She shared, "I've found myself not being able to talk about this ordeal with anyone," as she went on, "I realized that no one, apart from those involved with the film, would truly understand what we're feeling. And talking about it with my castmates, I feel, might be akin to rubbing salt on a still-open wound."

Aquino also penned, "I can only endeavour to understand how one feels when tasked with tending to the bottom line as you have. I can't even begin to imagine what one in your position goes through having such great responsibility to attend to," and added, "I do know and ask, with something like Batgirl that's a product of our hearts and souls, that the little cogs not simply be seen as widgets whose fates are determined by an equation to benefit the bottom line."

