'Batgirl': Ivory Aquino Roped In To Play Alysia Yeoh In HBO Max' Live-action Movie

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated DC superhero movie, Batgirl, another name for the cast has been revealed recently. Earlier, it was announced that the actors including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, and Jacob Scipio have joined the cast of the film and now yet another actor has been added to the list. According to Deadline, the Filipina-American actor, Ivory Aquino, who is best known for essaying the role of a transgender activist in the 2017 series, When We Rise, will be joining the cast of Batgirl.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for HBO Max, the movie is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. Though the plotline of the film has been kept a secret, it will reportedly revolve around the life of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara. Aquino will play the role of Barbara Gordon's best friend who is a transgender bartender.

Batgirl cast

Produced by DC Films and Burr! Productions for the streaming service HBO Max, the movie will include a stellar cast of actors namely Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Brendan Fraser as Firefly: A sociopathic pyromaniac, J. K. Simmons as James Gordon: The commissioner of Gotham City Police Department, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, etc. Additionally, Rebecca Front, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have also been roped in for the film, however, the names of the characters they will be essaying haven't been disclosed yet. The movie is set to hit the screens in 2022 on HBO Max.

On the other hand, Leslie Grace, who will be essaying the lead role of Batgirl in the film recently unveiled the Batgirl costume and set the internet on fire. She also added a caption stating, "I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.- Batgirl, Year One #Batgirl." Take a look.

