'Batgirl': Leslie Grace Breaks Silence After Film Gets Shelved; 'To Every Batgirl Fan....'

Leslie Grace's highly anticipated film Batgirl failed to get a green signal from Warner Bros. The film that traces the journey of Barbara Gordon to become the iconic Dc heroine, Batgirl was reportedly shelved by the film production company.

The project that was set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max will not release on any platform and is scrapped by Warner Bros. The news came as a big disappointment to fans who were eagerly waiting to see Leslie donning the superhero costume of Batgirl. Post the shocking cancellation of Batgirl, Leslie Grace recently took to her social media handle and reacted to the news.

Leslie Grace breaks silence on Batgirl's cancellation

On Thursday, Leslie Grace took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement following the studio’s decision not to release her highly awaited film, Batgirl. Along with sharing a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, the actor poured her heart out about the 'hard work' behind it.

She wrote in the caption, "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! "

Further thanking all her fans for the immense love and support, Grace continued, "To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, my own damn hero! #Batgirl for life! "

Take a look at the post:

Batgirl filmmakers react to its cancellation

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, on Wednesday Batgirl filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that they were 'saddened and shocked by the news.' The statement further stated, "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah."

Image: Instagram/@lesliegrace