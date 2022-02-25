'Batgirl': Michael Keaton Teases His Return As Batman, Shares New Image Donning Batsuit

After almost a decade, Michael Keaton will be reprising his iconic role of the caped crusader in the forthcoming DCEU films The Flash and Batgirl. Keaton was first introduced as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 1989 film Batman and then reprised his role in the 1992 film Batman Returns. Keaton has wrapped up the filming of The Flash which will be released later this year and is currently shooting for Batgirl. The actor took to his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of his Batsuit.

Michael Keaton teases his return as Batman

Michael Keaton will be revisiting his DC role as the Dark Knight, appearing in Andy Muschietti and Ezra Miller's The Flash and in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's Batgirl film for HBO Max. Several photos of Keaton from the west of the new movie have been doing their rounds on the internet. However, this time around, the actor himself has shared a new picture of himself in the batsuit. Keaton took to his Instagram and shared a snap of his Batsuit's shadow, teasing his fans without giving a full look.

Meanwhile, The Flash will not only feature Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader but also Ben Affleck in his final outing as the Batman. The movie will introduce the concept of the multiverse in DC as Ezra Miller's Flash will travel back in time and prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022, following multiple postponements caused by the director changes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Keaton will also be seen in the movie Batgirl will tell the origins anecdote of the young superhero Barbara Gordon / Batgirl played by Leslie Grace, who also happens to be GCPD Commissioner Jim Gordon's (J.K. Simmons) daughter. No release date has been announced for the movie it is expected to arrive on HBO Max in 2022 and the production is still in full swing in Europe with various set images and videos making their rounds on the internet. The movie also stars J. K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, and Ivory Aquino.

Image: Instagram/@89batmanfan