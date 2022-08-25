'Batgirl' Shelved: Leslie Grace's DC Film To Have A 'funeral Screening' For Cast & Crew

Following the shocking cancellation of the HBO Max film Batgirl, fans across the globe have been disappointed as the DC project had been in development for years. The much-anticipated Batgirl would have marked the latest live-action take on Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon but on August 2, it was announced that the $90 million Batgirl film would not be released in theatres or on HBO Max despite already being shot.

The Batgirl's cast and crew's labour of love may not be entirely in vain as now, the film will have its own screenings, though only a selected group of insiders will get a chance to view it.

Batgirl to have 'funeral screening'

As per Deadline, Batgirl will be screened on the Warner Bros. lot this week. As per reports, it is believed that only the cast and crew who worked on the film along with representatives and studio executives were sent invites to grace the screening that will go throughout the week. A source described it as 'funeral screenings', given that only selected people have received invites to watch the film before it is shelved forever.

Now, following the recent announcement of Batgirl's funeral screening, Warner Bros is considering destroying the footage for a tax write-off. Actor Ivory Aquino, who was portraying the first trans woman in the comic book film, took to her Instagram handle and penned an open letter to WBD CEO David Zaslav. She asked him to reconsider destroying the footage and spoke about her personal experiences with the movie and how hard the cast and crew worked for it.

Aquino tweeted, "A letter to #DavidZaslav @WBD Dear Mr. Zaslav, I just read an article @THR about supposed ‘funeral screenings’ of #Batgirl and the possibility afterwards that the film footage would be destroyed.. if this is the case, as one of many who poured our hearts into the making of this movie, I ask that this measure be reconsidered. As much as I’ve tried my best to be strong these past few weeks, I’d find myself crying, for lack of a better term, from grief, and tonight was one of those nights. As much as Batgirl has been labelled a woke film, it simply came," her other tweet read.

Earlier, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav had also broken his silence on the Batgirl cancellation. He said,

"The objective is to grow the DC brand and the characters, but just as importantly, to protect the DC brand." He continued that the company will not release a film until they completely believe in it, particularly with DC. Zadlav added, "We're not going to release a film before it's ready."

