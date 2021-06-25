Batman/Catwoman #6 Release Date Postponed For 2 Months, Future Issues Delayed Too

DC’s Batman/Catwoman limited series is currently being enjoyed by fans all over the world. The comic series has released 5 issues till now. The audience was expecting the Batman/Catwoman #6 release date to be anytime soon. However, the wait is going to be a bit longer as the next two issues have gone on a surprise summer break. According to a report by gamesradar.com, the next two issues of the Batman/Catwoman limited series have been postponed until fall.

Batman/Catwoman #6 release date postponed

The Batman/Catwoman limited series is created by Tom King, Clay Mann, and Tomeu Morey. The Batman/Catwoman #5 released on June 1. It ended with a cliffhanger that left the readers waiting for the next issue. The publisher has confirmed that the next two issues have been postponed until the fall. Due to delays with previous issues the Batman/Catwoman #6 release date was already postponed from its original May 18 release date, added the report. The upcoming issue is now delayed for two months with the new release date of August 17, 2021. It was previously announced that the Batman/Catwoman #7 will go on sale on August 17. Till now DC has not changed the release date of the seventh issue. However, the report mentioned that decision about that will be taken in the coming few weeks. Therefore, the fans will have to wait till August 17, to get their hands on DC’s Batman/Catwoman #6.

The description about the Batman/Catwoman #6 issue read as, “As mysteries deepen, so do resentments. Throughout her life, Catwoman’s actions have caused many close to her to doubt her motivations. Bruce Wayne, Phantasm, and now her daughter have all had their suspicions about her deals with The Joker. And when she killed the old clown, did it trigger this felines ninth life? Or maybe it was really over all those years ago, the first time Phantasm drew her blood and Batman had to face a harsh truth. There are big revelations waiting to be found here at the halfway point in Tom King and Clay Manns final word on the Bat/Cat romance!

Batman/Catwoman limited series was originally scheduled to debut in January last year. It is a continuation of King's 2016-2019 run on DC's main Batman title. The Batman/Catwoman limited series focuses on the caped crusader and his on again off again lover Catwoman. The 12 part series was delayed 11 months before ultimately debuting in December 2020. With this new round of delays for King and Mann's issue, Batman/Catwoman Special #1 has also been delayed, added the report. It was originally scheduled to be released on July 20 but it is now rescheduled for December 21. No official reason was given by the creators but the death of the issue’s artist John Paul Leon could be a factor behind this.

