Batman Day: 7 Popular Actors Who Played The Role Of The Caped Crusader

A journey of over eight decades, millions of fans worldwide, millions of dollars for people involved, the superhero Batman has been a phenomenon since its creation by DC Comics in 1939. After becoming a cult figure, the superhero still enjoys a massive fan following and receives love from all who have been entertained by his exploits over the years. And this craze ultimately resulted in the fan community celebrating the phenomenon with the 'Batman Day' from 2014, which is celebrated on every third Saturday of September in recent years.

While numerous Batman comics have been published over the decades, the buzz surrounding the superhero has grown further with numerous TV series and films being made. On Batman Day, here's looking at some of the actors who stepped into the shoes of the iconic character, known by the name Bruce Wayne too.

7 popular Actors who played Batman on screen

Adam West

Adam West was the first actor to play the caped crusader in a feature film, in the 1966 Batman: The Movie, a performance that is memorable for the die-hard fans. Two decades after the first serial had been released chapter-wise, it was Adam West's Batman that had given fans the first experience of watching their favourite superhero on the big screen for close to two hours.

Michael Keaton

Batman: The Movie remained the only movie to release theatrically over the next two decades and it was Michael Keaton who resurrected the franchise by starring in Batman in 1989. Though his comic background proved to be a talking point before his casting, he justified the selection with the movie turning out to be a success.

He also went on to enact the role 3 years later in Batman Returns in 1992, again a successful movie. He is set to return as Batman in The Flash, releasing in 2022.

Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer took over from Michael Keaton after the latter backed out of a third successive venture due to 'creative differences'. Kilmer thus starred as Batman in Batman Forever in 1995. His performance, however, received mixed reviews.

George Clooney

A known fact, but slightly lesser-known, was that George Clooney too donned the famed cape in Batman & Robin in 1997 after Val Kilmer too refused to return for another installment, citing 'marginalisation' of the hero in favour of the villains.

Though a decent performer at the box office, the movie was panned by critics, and even the Academy Award winner was at the receiving end. Clooney too did not mince words in calling it a 'waste of time.'

Christian Bale

There was again a considerable break for the franchise and eight years later, it was Christian Bale, who took on the huge responsibility of portraying Batman. Joining hands with Christopher Nolan, the duo created magic in Batman 2005, The Dark Knight in 2008, and The Dark Knight: Rises in 2012, which is now popular as the Dark Knight Trilogy.

Bale grabbed eyeballs with his performance which included putting on weight, training in weapons, and voicing the characters differently. The movies not just became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, but all three ventures entered various 'greatest films' lists.

Ben Affleck

Four years after The Dark Knight Rises, the franchise switched actor and director again and Ben Affleck then became the superhero. He first portrayed the part in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), followed by DC Extended Universe film Justice League (2017). Despite initial fan discontent over his casting, Affleck made an impact as Batman in the Batman v Superman.

He, however, received mixed reviews for his act in Justice League. Along with Michael Keaton, he too is set to return as Batman in The Flash.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is the latest actor who is set to play Batman on screen in The Batman, set for the 2022 release. The actor, who has been breaking away from his romantic image after the Twilight series over the past decade, was cast in the movie after Ben Affleck, who was to direct and write the venture, backed out.