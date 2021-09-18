Batman Day: 'Batman: The Audio Adventures' Podcast Gets Release Date

On the special occasion of Batman Day today, the podcast series titled Batman: The Audio Adventures will be releasing on the streamer, HBO max. However, non-subscribers of the streamer will get a chance to listen to the first two episodes of the show free of cost on Sunday, September 19.

The report suggests the entire series will be exclusively available only on HBO max. Read on to know more.

Batman: The Audio Adventures releases on Batman Day

According to the report by The Hollywood Reporter, Batman: The Audio Adventures will consist of a total of ten episodes. It features Jeffrey Wright in the titular role, while Rosario Dawson will be playing Catwoman and John Leguizamo will be seen as the Riddler. The star-studded cast is rounded out by a number of Saturday Night Live alums that include Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Bobby Moynihan, and Fred Armisen. It also stars current cast members, Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner.

How to listen to the Batman podcast?

The series that will be exclusive to HBO max, WarnerMedia will be releasing the first two episodes free of cost on all podcasting platforms, as well as the HBO max, DC Universe, Infinite, and DC YoutTube channels. Penned and helmed by Dennis McNicholas, the series features original music composed by Doug Bossi. The podcast is inspired by the 1990s show titled Batman: The Animated Series and the 1960s Batman' TV series.

The new Batman podcast series is a part of the HBO max's larger push into the audio format. In the year 2019, the streamer had launched a podcast program. Since then, it has released several companion shows like Chernobyl and Lovecraft Country, as well as look-back and scripted series. It has launched brand podcasts like HBO Max Movie Club that is hosted by comedian Matt Rogers. The streamer has also brought on non-original shows to its platform with a podcast hosted by The OC cast members- Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, Welcome to OC Bitches! It partnered with Kast Media to bring the rewatch podcast.

Furthermore, HBO max will continue its partnership with iHeartMedia, which has co-produced several Max Originals like Raised by Wolves, Genera+ion, Search Party, and Murder at White House Farms.

Image: Twitter/ DCComics