'Batman Returns': Fans Celebrate 30 Years Of Michael Keaton And Michelle Pfeiffer-starrer

It has been 30 years since Tim Burton presented comic fanatics with his legendary rendition of the DC superhero Batman. Starring Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer, Batman Returns went on to become of the most iconic movies in the genre. Additionally, it also bagged two Academy nods along with two BAFTA awards nominations.

The film followed Keaton's Bruce Wayne facing off Penguin, a notorious serial killer on a spree to kill Gotham City's firstborn sons. Danny DeVito played the memorable role of Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin.

Batman Returns turns 30

Directed by Tim Burton, the film served as the sequel to the 1989 film Batman and the second instalment of Warner Bros.'s initial Batman film series. While fans were already in awe of Keaton as the cape crusader, the second film was dominated by Danny DeVito's performance of a deformed, unsettling Penguin.

Michelle Pfeiffer stole the limelight by delivering one of the best performances of her career as Selina Kyle, reborn as Catwoman thirsty for vengeance. The role was originally given to Annette Bening who dropped out of the film after getting pregnant. The film did only leave an impression on comic fanatics but also in the cinema world in the superhero genre. Another praiseworthy factor of the movie belonged to Danny Elfman's score which elevated the dark, gothic and menacing nature of the movie.

Fans celebrate 30 years of Batman Returns

Social media instantly flooded with fans celebrating the legendary film. Many shared snippets from the movie and complimented the venture. A fan wrote, ''The most gothic Batman film turns 30 today. We'll never get a comic book movie as weird, dark, and cold as this one again. Has genuinely stunning production design and cinematography and one of the absolute best Danny Elfman scores.''

Another fan also shared a video from the sets of the movie featuring Michelle Pfeiffer using the whip skillfully and excelling in the difficult shot in one take. Warner Bros. also celebrated her iconic role by sharing a picture of Catwoman. On the other hand, fans also shared some of their favourite moments from the Burton directorial movie. Check out the tweets celebrating 30 years of Batman Returns below.

BATMAN RETURNS turns 30!

Remains one of the Caped Crusader's most iconic cinematic outings. This is all Tim Burton, and I love it.#BatmanReturns pic.twitter.com/jdHg9zhtFk — Arkham Inmate (@ArkhamInmate95) June 19, 2022

After losing out on the role of Vicky Vale in 1989's original Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer went on to join the franchise as Catwoman in #BatmanReturns. It remains one of the most iconic performances of her entire film career. pic.twitter.com/tGcnZ0sn7x — HBO Max Movies (@hbomaxmovies) June 18, 2022

Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman = ICONIC 👏 #BatmanReturns hit cinemas 30 years ago today! pic.twitter.com/RKbrfsjdnX — WarnerBrosUK (@WarnerBrosUK) June 19, 2022

