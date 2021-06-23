'Batman': Robert Pattinson And Colin Farrell Head To Glasgow To Shoot Final Scenes

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the titular character is reportedly going to be reshot. A few scenes starring Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell will be refilmed in Glasgow, the location chosen for Batman's hometown Gotham City. The filming is in its final stages and after the Glasgow schedule, the movie will be moved to the post-production stages.

Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrel will film for The Batman in Glasgow

According to The Daily Record, the final scenes for Matt Reeves directed The Batman will be filmed in the Scottish city, Glasgow. Glasgow is also said to be the location for Gotham City. The duo will be mostly re-shooting a few scenes, including a few fight scenes. Colin Farrel plays the villainous character Penguin in the upcoming Warner Bros movie. Several parts of the film were shot last year in February 2020, but the filming came to a halt following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Several fans spotted a Batman lookalike cycling through the Necropolis cemetery near the Glasgow Cathedral. The fans were excited thinking it was Robert Pattinson himself, but it turns out that it was a stunt double dressed as Batman. A source revealed to The Daily Record that the filming will take place in Necropolis cemetery as well as the Merchant City for a week. After that, the duo will head to New York for a two-week schedule after which the production of the film will be finally complete.

Reportedly, the news of The Batman being filmed in Scotland has proven to be a major boost in the country's tourism. Just last weekend, Harrison Ford was spotted filming for the latest movie in the Indiana Jones franchise. The Batman cast consists of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka The Batman. Colin Farell will be seen as the antagonist Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin. The movie has been a talk of the town since it was announced. Additionally, Robert Pattinson is the second youngest actor to play Batman at the age of 35. The youngest actor title goes to Christian Bale who was 31 in 2005 during Batman Begins.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.