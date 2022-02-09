Batman Star Robert Pattinson Opens Up On Relationship Dynamics With Rumoured GF Suki

As the fans eagerly await the release of Robert Pattinson's highly-anticipated film, The Batman, the actor recently teased the fans about his rumoured girlfriend and talked about their relationship dynamics. He even opened up about how he and his girlfriend manage to handle unwanted attention keep their relationship private.

Robert Pattinson is best known for his stellar performances in movies namely Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Twilight movie series, Queen of the Desert, The Lighthouse, Damsel, Waiting for the Barbarians, Tenet, Love & Distrust, among others. The actor will now be seen in the upcoming DC film, The Batman.

Robert Pattinson goes candid about his rumoured GF Suki Waterhouse

According to a recent interaction with GQ, Robert Pattinson recalled an interesting instance with his rumoured girlfriend Suki Waterhouse and revealed how a fan came up to him and began talking about what a big DC fan he was. Adding to it, he further revealed that while he was facing the other direction to the fan, his girlfriend kept continuing the conversation with him. He then mentioned how he wanted to avoid the interaction with the fan but Suki Waterhouse kept on talking in order to tease him and all he could do was laugh.

"And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I'm looking at her like: Shut the f--k up. Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan," he stated.

Furthermore, he even spoke about his role in the upcoming film, The Batman and revealed that when he watched a rough cut of the movie by himself, he observed how it was so jarring from any other Batman movie. He even mentioned how this would be different as compared to other Batman movies as he will be having conversations along with emotional scenes that haven't been shown in any other films.

“I watched a rough cut of the movie by myself. And the first shot is so jarring from any other Batman movie that it’s just kind of a totally different pace. It was what Matt was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ‘I want to do a ’70s noir detective story, like The Conversation.’ And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it. But from the first shot, it’s, Oh, this actually is a detective story. And I feel like an idiot, because I didn’t even know that Batman was ‘the world’s greatest detective.' Normally, when you see Batman he arrives and beats people up. But he’s having conversations, and there are emotional scenes between them, which I don’t think have been in any of the other movies.”

Image: AP