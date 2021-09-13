‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ Podcast Stars Jeffrey Wright As Caped Crusader

HBO Max recently shared the trailer of Batman: The Audio Adventures, a podcast series narrating the tale of life and death in Gotham City. The series will consist of 10 episodes with Jeffrey Wright voicing the character of Batman. Wright will be seen playing the role of Commissioner Gordon in live-action The Batman, director Matt Reeves' superhero movie starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. But currently, Wright, who is also voicing the role of the Watcher on Marvel's animated What If...? series takes on the role of the superhero.

The audio series written and directed by SNL Emmy-winning scribe and producer Dennis McNicholas, will also feature Rosario Dawson as Cat Woman. Batman: The Audio Adventures will be released on Batman Day that takes place on September 18 annually. The trailer starts off with Jeffrey Wright's Batman asking, "What's the situation, Commissioner?."

As per Entertainment Weekly, the cast includes Brent Spiner as Joker, Bobby Moynihan as Penguin, Heidi Gardner as Harley Quinn and Miss Tuesday, Alan Tudyk as Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred, Brooke Shields as reporter Vicki Vale, Melissa Villasenor as Robin, Seth Meyers as Jack Ryder, Jason Sudeikis as Gotham Mayor Hamilton Hill, Paul Scheer as Mr Charleyhorse, Fred Armisen as King Scimitar, Tim Meadows as Dr Arkham, and Ray Wise as various announcers. The series will be narrated by the SNL and Rick & Morty famed Chris Parnell.

The official plot description of the audio series reads-

A tale of life and death in Gotham City. After years of vigilante crime fighting, Batman prepares to become an official Gotham member of the Gotham City Police Department, deepening the rift between himself and Catwoman, who’s been using Gotham criminals as her personal ATM. Meanwhile, Two-Face is deteriorating, his two halves at war and his obsession with duality out of control -- which his rival the Penguin is more than happy to take advantage of. The Riddler, after years in the shadow of Batman’s A-list foes, is desperate to have his work taken seriously. And the Joker has big, big plans for Valentine’s day.

