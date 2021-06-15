Batman: The Long Halloween Makers Drop Teaser Scene Ft Jensen Ackles' Tense Bruce Wayne

Recently, Warner Bros. released a short video clip from the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. In the Batman: The Long Halloween opening scene, Jensen Ackles' Bruce Wayne and Alastair Duncan's Alfred gain the spotlight. In the video clip, the incident takes place on Halloween at Wayne Manor and Alfred is seen preparing for any potential Trick-or-Treaters. Bruce, on the other hand, laments the fall of Gotham City on Halloween day, a holiday where people are seen putting on costumes, striking fear in the hearts of other people. Alfred here is quick to highlight the irony.

Bruce Wayne shines in Batman: The Long Halloween opening scene

Batman: The Long Halloween is inspired by the iconic 1990s DC story by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. The 13-part series begins with brutal murder on Halloween prompting Gotham's young vigilante, the Batman. He wishes to form a pact with the city's two uncorrupt policemen- Police Captain, James Gordan, and District Attorney Harvey Dent) to take down the head of the powerful Falcone Crime Family, The Roman. Several other deaths occur on the occasion of Thanksgiving and Christmas which makes it clear that they are dealing with a serial killer and not an ordinary gang. It becomes hard to figure out the identity of the serial killer.

The upcoming film chronicles Harvey Dent's transformation into the villain Two-Face. Throughout the entire 13-part book issues, Batman has several run-ins with Catwoman, Joker, Scarecrow, Mad Hatter, Poison Ivy and The Riddler, and others. According to CBR, The Long Halloween is said to take place after Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One event.

Batman: The Long Halloween cast includes Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Naya Rivera as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man. Furthermore, Troy Baker will be seen as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred, along with Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri. Batman: The Long Halloween release date is June 22, 2021.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.