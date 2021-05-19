'Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2' Trailer Gets "Ten Out Of Ten" From Netizens

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 trailer has finally made it online. The trailer showcases the likes of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow, amongst others. Netizens, since the release of the trailer of the highly-anticipated sequel to Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1, have been sharing their thoughts on the same. While some are already expressing their excitement to see The Boys co-stars Jack Quaid and Jensen Ackles play off each other as they voice their respective characters in a DC Universe animated movie, some are waiting to see the performance of Jupiter's Legacy star Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent.

Netizens react to Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 trailer:

Need more #Quackles in your life? Don't forget you can hear both Jensen and Jack in #BatmanTheLongHalloween starting next month! 🦇 https://t.co/B4qMb0YWdj — Dean's Not Fine 💔🥃🥧 #Psych3🍍 is COMING (@DeanIsntFine) May 16, 2021

Definitely didn't expect to see Batman the Long Halloween Part 2 already have a trailer. Gotta say I'm looking forward to this two-part film and definitely think it'll be a classic, top tier DC animated film!#batmanthelonghalloween #dccomics #Batman #batmanthelonghalloweenpart2 pic.twitter.com/fbeP5hCxrR — NexGenStriker (@NexGenStriker) May 18, 2021

It’s feeling more and more special the closer we get! Ready for everyone to see what I’ve been so excited to talk about for a long time. #BatmanTheLongHalloween — Wes Gleason (@Wes_Gleason) May 14, 2021

No way this film is not fantastic. It feels like it should 🎃🦇 #BatmanTheLongHalloween pic.twitter.com/Kb1BBlVr03 — JohnnyMP (@johnnyjl96) May 18, 2021

I would pay to see the complete version of the film in theaters. Warner Bros really should think about putting some of their animated releases in theaters for like a week before Blu-ray release. #BatmanTheLongHalloween — Michael™ Agent Of SHIELD (Level 7) (@SecretAvenger22) May 19, 2021

About Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 release date and more:

As far as Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 release date is concerned, it will be available for streaming as well as on Blu-Ray coming June 22nd. The cast of the film also includes the late Naya Rivera, who has voiced the character of Seline Kyle in the film, making it one of her final roles. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

