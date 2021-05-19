Last Updated:

'Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2' Trailer Gets "Ten Out Of Ten" From Netizens

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 trailer has finally made it online. The trailer introduces the likes of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2

Image: Still from Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2


Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 trailer has finally made it online. The trailer showcases the likes of Harvey Dent aka Two-Face, Poison Ivy and Scarecrow, amongst others. Netizens, since the release of the trailer of the highly-anticipated sequel to Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1, have been sharing their thoughts on the same. While some are already expressing their excitement to see The Boys co-stars Jack Quaid and Jensen Ackles play off each other as they voice their respective characters in a DC Universe animated movie, some are waiting to see the performance of Jupiter's Legacy star Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent.

Netizens react to Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 trailer:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 release date and more:

As far as Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 release date is concerned, it will be available for streaming as well as on Blu-Ray coming June 22nd. The cast of the film also includes the late Naya Rivera, who has voiced the character of Seline Kyle in the film, making it one of her final roles. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

