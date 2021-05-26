Bautista On Legacy Actors Of Retiring From MCU: 'They Will Never Run Out Of Superheroes'

Dave Bautista, while talking about the repercussions that Marvel Studios could possibly face if the actors who were a part of its very first few films retire, implied that the eponymous studio can very well carry on with new actors and characters. While expanding upon the same, the officials at ScreenRant quoted the wrestler-turned-actor saying on the lines of the fact that the Studio has so much material and so many characters that they can keep making movies and introduce new superheroes/characters long after he’s “Dead and Gone”.

Additionally, the leading Army Of The Dead cast member even specifically said that the X-Men is an entire universe that is waiting to come into existence under the watch of Marvel Studios and Disney. His final statements, while on that topic, saw him saying that there’s so much material out there that the company will never run out of stories to tell, superheroes to introduce, or actors to star in those movies.

A little about the time when MCU was in the infancy stage and where it is now:

It must be noted that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was launched in 2008 with Iron Man, whose comic book counterpart was considered to be a B-list superhero. The years that followed saw Marvel Studios turning Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man into a fan favourite and a household name. Simultaneously, Marvel Studios introduced characters such as The Hulk, Black Widow, Scarlett Witch, Captain America, and Thor, amongst many others. Currently, the MCU is in its Phase 4 and the mantle of Captain America (Which was with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers up until the end of Avengers: Endgame) has already been passed on to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Additionally, lesser-known superheroes from the Marvel Comics universes, such as Shang-Chi and The Eternals are about to be introduced with a film focusing on those characters/superhero teams. More Information regarding those movies is awaited.

What is Dave Bautista up to right now?

The latest addition to the list of Dave Bautista's movies, Army Of The Dead, which has been helmed by Zack Snyder, recently found its way to Netflix. Very soon, he will be seen reprising the character of Drax The Destroyer in upcoming Marvel movies. This includes Taika Waititi’s next MCU outing, Thor: Love And Thunder. Post that, he will be reportedly seen as Drax for the final time in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023. Very recently, Bautista expressed his desire to step down from playing Drax through a tweet that can be found below.

Dave Bautista tweets about his future as MCU’s Drax The Destroyer: