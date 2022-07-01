As the fans were eagerly awaiting the news about Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form’s wedding after the couple announced the same a couple of months ago, the news about their wedding recently surfaced online. As the duo tied the nuptial knot in New Orleans, Daddario opened up about why they chose this city to get married.

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form get married

According to Vogue, it was recently revealed that Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form got married in New Orleans. The Baywatch actor opened up about the same and revealed how they earlier planned their wedding in Italy but they later set their sight on Louisiana after she saw the most amazing wedding of her friends in New Orleans. She further told the magazine how she earlier wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but they switched it to New Orleans.

Alexandra Daddario said, “My friends Allie and Jake had the most amazing wedding in New Orleans. I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans, I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life.”

Alexandra Daddario took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos while giving her fans a glimpse of her wedding. While Daddario donned a pleated silk wool gown on her wedding day, Forms was stunned in an off-white striped suit. The photos also depicted the duo sharing their vows followed by an adorable kiss. Check out the photos ahead.

Ahead of dating Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form was married to the Fast & Furious star, Jordana Brewster. The former celebrity couple had tied the knot back in 2007, followed by Jordana filing a divorce from Andrew in 2020.

Image: Instagram/@alexandradaddario