Baz Luhrmann Shares Health Ledger Was Almost Cast Opposite Nicole In Moulin Rouge

Recently, Australian director Baz Luhrmann spoke about Health Ledger's audition for the cult romantic musical film, Moulin Rouge. He looked back on the 'beautiful' chemistry between Health and Nicole Kidman and revealed that he was 'almost sold on Health Ledger', who was 21 at that time. In an interview with News.com.au, he said that the young Heath Ledger was all set for the role and he thought maybe 'the character could be very young'.

Baz Luhrmann on Moulin Rouge cast

After the audition, he thought that the two Australian actors really worked together and that it was 'quite beautiful'. Later, then-30-year-old Ewan McGregor got the role of Christian due to Health and Nicole's age difference. Health was 21, while Nicole was 33, thus, Ewan was finalised. The Australian filmmaker recalls seeing Ewan and Nicole grace the stage and ever since he saw them, they 'could work', so he brought the duo together at his Australian residence.

He said that the real moment was when Nicole and Ewan met in Sydney and did the first day of rehearsals. Baz revealed that the duo was walking around, going into the elephant. He continued that they were 'hysterical and wonderfully matched' and were great together as Moulin Rouge characters. Baz then stated Ewan was just the 'perfect partner' for Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge.

He also revealed that for Ewan's role, Jake Gyllenhaal was also considered. Jake recalled that the 'gruelling audition' process led to the beginning of his friendship with the late Australian actor, Health. Jake said that Ewan, Health, and himself auditioned with several different actors and called it a 'long process'. He said that he never met Health but only heard about him. The duo later was featured together in Brokeback Mountain which released in the year 2005. For their performances, both the actor received Oscar nominations.

Jake also revealed that Health had turned down the role of Christian. The director had offered him another role because the late actor was 'frustrated by the audition process' for the romantic musical film. He concluded that was how he met Health and how much he loved Jake.

