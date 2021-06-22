Last Updated:

BBC Two Drops The First Look Of Colin Farrell Starrer 'The North Water'

BBC Two recently revealed the first look for Colin Farrell starrer The North Water. Find out more about the first look, and the show right here!

Colin Farrell in The North Water

Image: A still from The North Water


On June 22, 2021, BBC Two revealed the first look for their upcoming drama series The North Water. They released a total of six photos that were stills from the series. These photos included pictures of characters like Henry Drax, Captain Brownlee, Patrick Sumner, and Baxter. The show will reportedly air in autumn of 2021, and the plot of the series revolves around Henry Drax, Patrick Sumner, and the people who join them as they embark on an expedition. Each of them has an internal conflict that they deal with, as they journey with each other. Catch a few photos from the first look of The North Water right here:

 

About The North Water 

The North Water revolves around Henry Drax who is an amoral killer and is all set to sail on an expedition to the Arctic with Patrick Sumner, an ex-army surgeon who signs up as the ship’s doctor. What transpires between these characters will form the rest of the story. The show is based on the novel The North Water by Ian McGuire, and written and directed by Andrew Haigh. The show will be a 5-part series released by BBC Two. The show was first conceptualised in 2016, and Colin Farrell was announced as their cast member in 2019. Shooting for the drama started in October 2019, in Hungary, in the Norwegian archipelago of  Svalbard. The production team was said to have gone as far as 81 degrees, to shoot pack ice sequences, making it the furthest point north for any television drama to be filmed.

The North Water cast

The North Water stars Colin Farrell as Henry Drax, Jack O'Connell as Patrick Sumner, Stephen Graham as Captain Brownlee, and Tom Courtenay as Baxter. The show also stars Lee Knight as Stevens and Pål Espen Kilstad as The Norwegian. The show will also star Gary Lamont as Webster, Eliza Butterworth as Heston, and Mark Rowley as Bain. The North Water will also feature Sam Spruell, Roland Møller, Philip Hill-Pearson, Kieran Urquhart, and Peter Mullan in notable roles. 

 IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE NORTH WATER, COLIN FARRELL UPDATES TWITTER

