BBMA 2021 In Pics: Drake, Pink Win Big At Gala Night; BTS, Jonas Brothers Perform On Hits

Last Updated: 24th May, 2021 16:35 IST

Singer Bad Bunny performs at the Billboard Music Award 2021 in LA. The singer also received four awards at the gala night.

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, DJ Marshmello, and Joe Jonas perform their new song 'Love Before You Love Me' at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

BTS performed on their latest song Butter which left all enthralled. They even won four BBMA awards including the top-selling song award for their song 'Dynamite'

Singer and rapper The Weeknd accepts the top artist award during the Billboard Music Awards 2021. He had won 10 awards out of 16 nominations.

Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, on May 21, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Singer Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards with son on May 23 in LA.

