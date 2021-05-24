Last Updated:

BBMA 2021 In Pics: Drake, Pink Win Big At Gala Night; BTS, Jonas Brothers Perform On Hits

The BBMA 2021 starry night witnessed a spectacular show where Drake, The Weeknd won big while BTS, Jonas Brothers gave enthralling performances.

Written By
Associated Press Television News
Drake posed after delivering his acceptance speech
1/8
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Singer Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards with son on May 23 in LA. 

Pink gives acceptance speech BBMA 2021
2/8
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, on May 21, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

The Weeknd takes back maximum awards at BBMA 2021
3/8
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Singer and rapper The Weeknd accepts the top artist award during the Billboard Music Awards 2021. He had won 10 awards out of 16 nominations. 

BTS performs on Butter during BBMA 2021
4/8
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

BTS performed on their latest song Butter which left all enthralled. They even won four BBMA awards including the top-selling song award for their song 'Dynamite'

Jonas Brothers perform with DJ Marshmello at BBMA
5/8
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, DJ Marshmello, and Joe Jonas perform their new song 'Love Before You Love Me' at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23. 

Karol G gives an amazing performance at BBMA 2021.
6/8
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Karol G performs with backup dancers at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in LA at Microsoft Theatre. 

Singer Bad Bunny's performance at BBMA 2021
7/8
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Singer Bad Bunny performs at the Billboard Music Award 2021 in LA. The singer also received four awards at the gala night. 

Doja Cat performs at award night in LA
8/8
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Doja Cat and SZA accompanied by futuristically dressed background dancers — sang their big hit “Kiss Me More” inside the venue at BBMA  2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT