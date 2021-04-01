Bear Grylls Opens Up About Injury Received 25 Years Ago, Says 'Life Can Be A Battle'

British adventurist Bear Grylls, who is the forerunner of television series Man vs Wild, is often seen indulging in scary adventures in remote areas of the world while tackling extreme challenges. The television host, recently took to Instagram and recalled one of his deadliset accident where he had fractured three vertebrae 25 years ago during a SAS training exercise that had gone wrong. Bear who was 21-years-old then, shared that he was skydiving over Zambia when the accident happened.

The 46-year-old adventurist who is seen risking his life while travelling to some adverse places, in his post explained about the accident that happened after his parachute failed to inflate and he landed on his back, suffering severe injuries. Grylls shared a glimpse of the intense treatment and the unbearable pain that occurs. He showed pictures of the ice treatment that he has to undergo daily which keeps him strong from inside. Further, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that push him each day to live life in the best way he can. But, he feels happy to fight the battle each day with a smile.

"People sometimes ask me if my back ever hurts having broken it all those years ago in a parachuting accident. The answer is every day. And the treatment I get for it can be quite intense but life can at times be a battle for everyone and most people have their stuff to carry with them through the adventures. I choose just to be grateful for the opportunity to still be able to live life as best I can. Ps second photo is the ice treatment I do every day that helps keep me strong inside and out," he wrote.

Fans were impressed with the star's honesty and praised him for his constant stamina and energy with which he explores different parts of the world. Commenting on the post, one of the followers called him a source of inspiration. Another user was in awe of his "positive mindset." A third user was shocked to see the kind of ice treatment he undergoes daily to find comfort. Another follower called him a true 'hero' and 'warrior.' Two years after his parachuting accident, Bear pushed himself on and successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest and became the youngest Briton to reach the summit of the world’s highest peak in Nepal.

