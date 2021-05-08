Beast Kingdom Debuts Limited 'Batman V Superman' Memorial Statues; View

Renowned toy figure maker, the Beast Kingdom, quite recently revealed that they have recreated the iconic memorial statue that was dedicated to Superman, which was seen in the Batman v Superman movie. Additionally, as per an article on BleedingCool, the size of the Beast Kingdom-made Batman v Superman movie memorial statue stands tall at 15.5 inches and the phrase "false god", which was written all across the chest of the memorial statue in the film, has been imprinted on the figure as well but is only viewable under UV light. The product in question comes in a grey metallic finish. See the picture of the figure posted by the Beast Kingdom below in order to view the miniature memorial statue from all angles.

Beast Kingdom debuts a recreated version of the Batman v Superman memorial statue:

About Batman v Superman and the DCEU:

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice was the second film in Zack Snyder's DCEU Saga. The 2016 film saw the comic book realm's two iconic characters indulge in a faceoff against each other after Superman has been deemed as a threat to the world after the events that transpired in Man Of Steel. Batman v Superman cast includes the likes of Ben Affleck, who debuted as the troubled caped crusader Bruce Wayne aka Batman with the film, and Henry Cavill, who reprised his role as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman for the same.

In addition to the actors who played the titular character, Gal Gadot was also seen joining the Batman v Superman cast list as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, marking her first appearance as the character in the DCEU. Additional cast members included the likes of Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, JK Simmons as Inspector Gordon, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, and motion capture actor Robin Atkin Downes as the film's main antagonist, Doomsday.

The film initially received a follow-up in the form of Justice League (2017), the Joss Whedon directorial which opened to majorly negative reviews and was almost unanimously panned by critics. Four years later, after intensive campaigning for Zack Snyder's fully-realized version of the same, fans of the director finally got what they wanted with Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is one of the highest-rated comic book films ever made.

