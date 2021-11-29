'Beast': Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde Sing & Dance As Film Finishes 100 Days Of Shooting

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast is one of the much-awaited South movies. The duo began shooting for the upcoming flick in March, this year but was halted soon due to several issues. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release, the makers are keeping them entertained with regular updates and behind the scenes photos. The film's director Nelson Dilipkumar recently shared a photo of the stars jamming with the film's team and they completed 100 days of shooting the upcoming movie.

Taking to his Twitter handle, director Nelson Dilipkumar shared a photo of Beast's team singing together. In the photo, Vijay could be seen sitting on the drums looking dapper in a white printed shirt. He also wore black goggles and accessorised the look with some chains. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde had a mic in her hand and was seemingly indulged in singing a song. She wore a pair of denim shorts on a white top and a blue jacket. Sharing the photo, Nelson Dilipkumar wrote, "It’s “100th day of shooting” 100 days of fun with these amazing people." Sharing the same picture, Pooja Hegde wrote, "The band’s back together for our final act…and it’s gonna be an entertaining one."

Details about the upcoming comedy action Beast

The upcoming comedy action Beast is both written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while Sun Pictures is bankrolling it. The film went on floors earlier this year after it was announced. However, the film's shoot was first halted due to the COVID-19 second wave and later Chennai rains. In April, Vijay left for Georgia, where he and Nelson resumed the shoot. Back in June, Nelson Dilipkumar unveiled the first poster of Beast and received a positive response from the audience. The intriguing poster saw Vijay, in a fierce look, holding a gun in his hands. Sharing the poster, Nelson wrote, "BEAST it is. Happy to unveil the first look of this special film with my favourite and sweetest thalapathy @actorvijay sir hearty thanks to @sunpictures." The upcoming film will mark Pooja Hegde and Vijay's first collaboration and Hegde's return to Tamil cinema after nine long years.

Image: Twitter/@hegdepooja