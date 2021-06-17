'Beauty And The Beast' Prequel Series Will Follow Unexpected Adventures Of Gaston & LeFou

The 2017 live-action adaption fantasy musical film Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the lead, is all set to get a prequel series. As per People, Disney has greenlit a prequel series for Beauty and Beast, featuring a total of eight episodes, that will stream on Disney+. Actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles of Gaston and LeFou respectively from the previous film.

About Beauty and the Beast prequel series

As per People, the press release of the prequel of Beauty and the Beast revealed the series will be set years before the tale of The Beast and Belle's romance ever began. It will follow Evan's character Gaston who is an arrogant hunter and veteran and his animal-loving, longtime suffering sidekick LeFou. After a surprising revelation from the past by LeFou's step-sister Tilly comes to light, the unlikely trio set off for an unexpected journey which is filled with romance, comedy, and adventure. The mysteries from the past will be hard to uncover but they will encounter the rising dangers from the present. Their old friends and new enemies will reveal their familiar kingdom has harbored many secrets.

About Beauty and the Beast prequel cast and production

Beauty and the Beast prequel will be going on floors sometime in the spring of 2022. The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that the newcomer Briana Middleton has joined the cast as Tilly whereas Liesl Tommy will be directing the pilot as well as serve as an executive producer. The prequel will be developed and written by Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz along with Josh Gad and all of them will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners as well. Cast member Luke Evans will be the producer of the forthcoming series. Alan Menken, who has scored music for 1991 and 2017's Beauty and the Beast movies will be taking care of the soundtrack of the series.

According to Deadline, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, Gary Marsh, said that the prequel series will provide the answers for those who have ever wondered how a brute like Gatson and someone goofy like LeFou came together to become friends and partners. The series will also answer how the mystical enchantress came to cast the fateful spell on the prince who turned into a beast. Marsh concluded that the series will also provoke a whole new set of questions by the viewers.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM BEAUTY AND THE BEAST TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.