Bebe Rexha Calls Out Paparazzi For Photoshopping Her Bikini Photos

Bebe Rexha is a famous American singer who has released several songs and albums and gained a massive fan following. Bebe Rexha’s bikini photos recently went viral when the paparazzi spotted her at a beach wearing a bikini and clicked her pictures. The paparazzi later photoshopped these photos and posted online and Bebe Rexha had to face some body-shaming due to that. Read further to know how the singer reacted to the viral pictures and body shaming.

Bebe Rexha’s bikini photos

Bebe Rexha recently slammed the paparazzi who photoshopped her wearing a black coloured bikini. According to reports by Just Jared, these pictures were clicked and posted by Daily Mail while she was having fun at the beach with her boyfriend Keyan Safari in Mexico this week. Bebe Rexha’s boyfriend is a well-known director and a cinematographer. When Bebe came across her pictures online, she took to social media to share her thoughts.

Bebe Rexha's Instagram story was filled with her bikini pictures where she stated that she really wanted to show what she really looked like. While she was wearing the same black bikini, she said that she has got thighs and asked netizens to see how she looked in her bathing suit. She also slammed her body shamers and said that here’s her body without any filters and not the pictures that were photoshopped and posted.

She stated that she finds it hard to love herself sometimes like when she looks at her stretch marks. Bebe Rexha also said how she has never done surgery, liposuction or any such thing as she is trying to be healthy and respects what God gave her. Adding to it, she said how she likes eating and also takes medicines that make it difficult to lose weight.

Talking more about her body, she stated that she knows she is a 'thick' girl and that is how she was born. Furthermore, she stated that she always had thighs and a small waist even when she was a little girl but these photoshopped pictures just made her speechless. She expressed in the stories that she would guess that’s how she looked when they clicked her.

