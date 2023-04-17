Becky G Indirectly Addresses Allegations Of Fiance Sebastian Lletget Cheating On Her

Becky G, who recently performed at the Coachella 2023 music festival, got candid on the stage. The Muchacha singer seemingly gave a reference to the drama surrounding her fiance, Sebastian Lletget, during her performance. She told the jam-packed crowd, "Sometimes things don't go the way you plan." She added, "I'll just say that. But sometimes, it's not rejection. It's re-direction."

The Arranca singer did not address the reason or the meaning behind her comment. Instead, she transitioned into her much-awaited song MAMIII. Fans noticed that Becky G's engagement ring was missing at the Coachella event. However, the artist looked stunning in a shimmery blue dress with knee-high boots. She also opted for a blue cowboy hat, cargo pants and a top for her other performances.

Becky G's fiance Sebastian Lletget issued clarification

Earlier, Becky G's fiance, who is an FC Dallas player, shared a lengthy post on his Instagram handle after a social media user claimed they have all the proofs of him cheating. Sebastian wrote, "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."

He continued, "While this anonymous stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life." He further added, "To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve." Check out the post below:

However, Becky G's fiance also said that he will do "whatever it takes to earn back" her trust. The FC player also reflected on his professional and personal growth because of the MAMIII singer. The couple got engaged back in December 2022.