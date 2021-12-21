Before Chris Noth, Hollywood Stars Who Have Been Accused Of Sexual Assault

The #MeToo movement has been one of the famous movements in recent times that triggered the testimonies of many against the top names of Hollywood. While that movement was sparked by the allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, more famous names have been accused since then and also over the years. The latest on the list was Chris Noth.

The veteran actor being accused by multiple women over alleged instances in the past has led to numerous setbacks, like being fired from the show The Equaliser. However, many famous names of Hollywood have also faced the heat over sexual assault allegations. Here's looking at some of the big celebrities of the industry who faced sexual assault allegations:

Harvey Weinstein

Image: AP

In October 2017, the Hollywood producer was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, with incidents dating back to three and four decades ago. As per reports, more than 80 women made allegations against him and among those to share their unpleasant experiences including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

He was arrested on charges of rape in May 2018 but was later released on bail. He is currently serving his sentence after being sentenced to 23 years imprisonment in February 2020.

Dustin Hoffman

Veteran actor Dustin Hoffman was accused of sexual misconduct by seven women in 2017, with incidents dating back to the '70s. Even former co-star Meryl Streep shared an experience, but later clarified that he had apologised and she had accepted it.

Armie Hammer

Allegations against Armie Hammer emerged earlier this year when multiple women shared on social media alleged instances of sexual assault by the actor, and alleged screenshots of his messages were expressed a tendency towards cannibalism and more.

Roman Polanski

Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski had fled the United States of America to Paris after being accused by a teenage girl of sexual assault in 1978. He was arrested in 2009 in Switzerland and released in 2010, while the spotlight continued over the case continued, with him being removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2018. Another actor then alleged that he had sexually assaulted her in the '70s, an allegation he denied.

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey was dropped from numerous projects in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him by almost 15 people, with the accusations going back three to four decades. The veteran actor was accused by Anthony Rapp of making a sexual advance towards him when he was 14. Civil lawsuits were filed by Rapp and some anonymous persons, a masseur, a journalist's son and more.

Casey Affleck

Oscar-winning actor-director Casey Affleck was accused of sexual misconduct by two female crew members of the documentary he directed, I'm Still Here in 2010. The women also filed lawsuits against him alleging that he made sexual advances towards them. He denied the allegations and the lawsuits were eventually settled out of court in the same year.

Woody Allen

Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow alleged that he had sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old in 1992. He has denied the allegation. Though the allegations were investigated by agencies, no charges were pressed against the director.

Bill Cosby

Actor-comedian Bill Cosby was accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women, with claims dating back to the '60s. After the allegations surfacing from 2014 and getting more popular during the #MeToo movement, he was convicted for the offences in 2018 and imprisoned. The charge was overturned earlier this year.

Michael Douglas

A former employee of Michael Douglas, a journalist, had alleged that the veteran actor sexually harassed her when they were working together in 2018. The Hollywood star denied the allegations.

Morgan Freeman

Eight women came forward at the time of the #MeToo movement in 2018 and alleged that Morgan Freeman had sexually harassed them. The veteran Hollywood star had issued an apology following the controversy.

James Franco

James Franco was accused by a former girlfriend, actress Ally Sheedy, of sexual misconduct following the #MeToo movement in 2018. Five women had accused him of sexual harassment in 2018 when he was their acting teacher. He agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle the case earlier this year.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone was, in 2017, accused of sexually assaulting in incidents from 1987 and 1990. However, in 2018, he got relief due to lack of evidence, while the Rocky star denied the allegations. Another woman had filed a lawsuit against him in 2000 for sexual assaults.

Image: AP