Bella Hadid Announces Acting Debut With Hulu's 'Ramy' Season 3; Here's All About Her Role

After a successful two-season run, American comedy-drama Ramy has been renewed for a third season. Now, adding to the good news, supermodel Bella Hadid is likely to play a guest feature in the show, as per The Hollywood Reporter. If the report is to be believed, then this Hulu Emmy-nominated show will mark Bella Hadid's maiden debut in the acting world.

What role will Bella Hadid play in Ramy season 3?

According to the news portal, Bella Hadid will be a recurring guest on the show. However, it is important to note that the details of her role yet remains unclear. Seemingly, the model might play the role of herself in the show, further clarity of her character only will be unveiled once the makers of the show issue an official statement about the same.

More about Ramy

Created by Ramy Youssef himself, the show is loosely based on the life of the comedian. The show's first season premiered on Hulu back in 2019, followed by the second season in 2022. In July 2020, the series was renewed for a third season, however, the creation of the show was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plot of the show revolves around the life of Ramy and depicts the spiritual journey of an American Muslim as he grows up in his politically divided New Jersey neighbourhood. It aptly explores the challenges of being raised among a religious community that believes life is a moral test. In addition to the consequences of the millennial way of living a life with no moral obligation. The release date of Ramy season 3 isn't revealed by the makers as of yet. However, on Friday, April 1, the model took to Instagram to confirm her acting debut among her online fandom. While making the announcement, Bella wrote "aka the local backgammon tournament, best cast , best crew, best show, honored & excited yallaaaa @ramy. If you haven’t watched the first two seasons…. go. run. now. love you". Take a look at the post below.

This comes just days after Bella candidly spoke about what it felt like growing under the shadow of her elder sister Gigi Hadid. During her recent chat with Vogue, Bella revealed that it wasn't easy to find a strong footing in the fashion industry as she came across numerous perceptions and judgements while moving forward in her career. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it," she said.

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid