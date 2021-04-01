Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande Extend Support To Trans People On Transgender Day Of Visibility

On the occasion of International Transgender Day that was celebrated on 31st March, supermodel Bella Hadid raised her voice against the anti-trans bill. Bella reposted a post that was originally posted on Ariana Grande's Instagram. Take a look at how the model and singer raised their voices.

Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande raise their voice on International Transgender Day

In the original post on Ariana Grande's Instagram, the Thank You Next singer raised awareness about the anti-trans bill that is about to pass in Arkansas. Ariana urged her fans and followers to email the governor to stop him from passing the horrifying bill. While sharing the post, Ariana wrote, "The most extreme anti-trans bill in the country is just one signature away from becoming law in Arkansas", in her captions. She also asked her fans and followers to share the post and that she was sending her love and support to all trans people.

Bella Hadid also shared the post on her Instagram account. While sharing the post, the model wrote, "Taking a short interlude to talk about something very important Transgender Day of Visibility! Please read. Everyone needs to feel safe in this world ... There is no other option!!!!! To the Transgender community... You are important. You are loved. I stand with you and I love you!" in her captions. She also thanked Ariana Grande for making everyone aware.

Fans react to Ariana Grande's Instagram post

Fans thanked Ariana for using her platform for the betterment of people. One fan commented that the singer actually uses her platform to spread awareness. Another fan commented that they were thankful that the singer educated them as this was a really important matter.

Fans react to Bella Hadid's Instagram post

One fan wrote on Bella's post, "Thank u for sharing this Bells, and always use this platform for share important things giving voice to everyone and to those who need it most, I am proud of you and the wonderful person you are". Another fan commented that this was an important issue and that it should be discussed in the media more often.

Source: Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's Instagram

