Bella Hadid Calls Herself 'little Human Child' As She Shares Adorable Throwback Photos

Bella Hadid has consistently shared several throwback photos online, which have showcased the relationships she has shared with her family members while growing up over the years. Recently, she took to social media to share some photos from her childhood that also featured some of Bella Hadid's family, including her elder sister, Gigi, and younger brother, Anwar. The supermodel called herself a ‘little human child,’ in the caption of the post.

New throwback photos on Bella Hadid's Instagram

Bella Hadid's Instagram followers recently saw her post some of her childhood photos, yet again on the platform. “Little human child,” she captioned it before writing about her parents. “Made by @yolanda.hadid & @mohamedhadid,” she added at the end about the two people who "created" her. In the photos, a few of which appeared to be very candid, Bella was seen with a mixed range of expressions on her face. A couple of the clicks that the model shared also gave her fans tiny glimpses of her siblings, sister, Gigi Hadid, and their brother, Anwar Hadid.

Followers obsess over her baby pictures

Jesse Jo Stark called her best friend an ‘angel child’ in the comments section of the post. She wrote, “yer a pretty lil angel child still are will always be goodbye,” while complimenting a young Bella. These recent throwback photos shared by Gigi Hadid's sister, Bella, also received a lot of love from her followers. “BABY BELS,” “the cutest baby,” “My favourite little human,” “cutest girl,” and many more similar comments flooded the comments section of her post on Instagram.

More of Bella Hadid's family members in her photos

Only last month, Bella Hadid had shared a bunch of throwback photos of Yolanda Hadid, and her on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The model celebrated this special day by sharing a meaningful and heartwarming message for her mother, who she said is her ‘favorite person in this world,’ in the caption. Additionally, she thanked her for giving birth to her siblings and her with love. Bella Hadid added, “I know how much you’ve been through and I will forever be here to stand beside you. I love you to the moon!” While some of the photos in the post were of Bella and Yolanda together, a few featured only the latter, and one was of them with Gigi and Anwar.

