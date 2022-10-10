Bella Hadid Gets Special Tribute From Mom Yolanda On Birthday; Singer Halsey Sends Love

Bella Hadid received wishes from fans, family members and fellow industry colleagues on her 26th birthday on October 9. The supermodel, who recently grabbed headlines owing to her spray-painted dress at the Paris fashion week, received a special shoutout from her mom Yolanda as she shared a series of throwback glimpses- from Bella's childhood pictures, teenage moments and up to now.

Singer/songwriter Halsey also wished the supermodel with a quirky post, while fellow model Lori Harvey wished Bella 'the most amazing day'. Even Bella's father heaped Mohamed Hadid praised his daughter, calling her a 'queen' of the fashion industry.

Taking to her Instagram, Yolanda took netizens through Bella's life journey via pictures, which were accompanied by loving notes. "26 years ago I gave birth to this little peanut, my forever baby girl," she captioned one story and added, "Your smile makes me smile."

On the other hand, Mohamed Hadid shared a slideshow dedicated to her daughter and wrote, "Princess of Nazareth birthday day. Fearless. Loving caring to all man/womankind. Defending human rights everywhere. Defending her homeland Palestine. Deeply rooted .. she cries when they cry .... happy birthday our fighter for our dignity."

He continued, "We appreciate you so much as a parent and as a Palestinian refugee from birth. You are a queen in your industry."

Singer Halsey wished Bella by uploading a glimpse of the duo having fun at an event. She wrote, "Happy birthday bellsssss! It's your world we're all just living in it." Lastly, Lori Harvey mentioned, "Happy birthday Angel!!! Hope you have the most amazing day ever! Love you so much."

Bella created history with her iconic fashion moment at the Paris Fashion Week 2022, as she walked for the womenswear brand Coperni. She closed the show in a dress spray-painted by the brand on her body, glimpses of which took the internet by storm.

