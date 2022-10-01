Bella Hadid Gets White Slip Dress Spray-painted On Her Body At Paris Fashion Week; Watch

As a part of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, the Paris-based French womenswear brand Coperni showcased a unique fashion moment on Saturday night as the brand debuted its Spring 2023 collection. Supermodel Bella Hadid closed the show in a dress spray-painted by the brand on her body.

Bella Hadid gets dress spray-painted on her body

As per the several videos that have been surfacing online, the 25-year-old appeared on the runway only wearing underwear and peep-toe sandals and hair set up in a sleek bun. She covered herself as two men sprayed Fabrican, a solution that hardens into a fabric, on her.

Soon after the process, Coperni designers set up the off-shoulder straps of her dress and turned it into a thigh-high slit piece. In the end, Bella was covered in a beautiful tight asymmetrical white dress. Watch the video shared by Fashion watchdog Diet Prada:

The audience started cheering for the designers as well as the supermodel as soon as she stepped on the runway. This classic fashion moment was reminiscent of Alexander McQueen's Spring 1999 runway presentation, which featured a flailing Shalom Harlow spinning on a wooden turntable while two robots were spray-painting her white off-the-shoulder dress with neon-yellow and black paint.

The brand’s co-creative director Arnaud Vaillant told Vogue, "We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr Manel Torres (MD of Fabrican), because we respect what he does so much". He further stated, "We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance – to us, that makes the experience even more magical." Designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant dedicated their show to the "women of this world".They said, "To you, women who transcend your body and never lower your gaze before the barbed wire of morality."