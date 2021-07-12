Bella Hadid, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon And More Hollywood Celebs At Cannes Red Carpet

Last Updated: 12th July, 2021 20:22 IST

American actress Jessica Chastain graced the red carpet in a black Dior gown. With a low ponytail, the actress went for a bold red lip with a statement neckpiece.

Creating a stir in the fashion world is not getting old anytime soon for supermodel Bella Hadid. Sporting a fitted white gown with a black halter collar, the actress stunned the onlookers on the carpet.

Academy Award winner Adam Driver was sported posing for the camera in the classic suit. The actor's Annette was highly praised by the critics.

Serving the red carpet with Greek Goddess vibes, model Noelle Capri posed for the lenses at the 74th Festival de Cannes. The model paired her flowy white attire with a beautiful low-ponytail hairstyle

South African Supermodel Candace Swanepoel expertly posed for the cameras. The supermodel sported Etros' rose gold jumpsuit which was embroidered with rhinestones, beads and metallic sequins.

Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho posed for the cameras on the red carpet. Dressed smartly for the occasion in a classic tux, the director also sported a black mask paired with black eyewear.

German fashion influencer Leonie Hanne donned a stunning white butterfly dress designed by Tony Ward. The dress from Nudo Collection flowed beautifully as the model posed for the cameras.

The director and actor duo, Tom McCarthy and Matt Damon appeared on the red carpet looking dapper than ever in their classic black tux. The duo's Still water was premiered at the festival.

