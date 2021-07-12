Bella Hadid Looks Endearing In Black Gown At Cannes Red Carpet; Fans Call Her 'divine'

American supermodel Bella Hadid brought drama to the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival after she grabbed eyeballs in a stunning black gown. The supermodel just gave Cannes its best-dressed look as she arrived at the Film Festival taking place at the resort town on the French Riviera. Bella wore a risqué deep-cut neckline Schiaparelli dress with a gilded gold necklace to cover her chest, and her fans can’t keep calm. The Instagram account of Schiaparelli shared pictures of the model on the red carpet.

Bella Hadid slays in style at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Bella’s dress on the red carpet was from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection and designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry. Apart from oozing oomph in the dress, the model accessorised the look with large ruby drop earrings and a ruby ring. Schiaparelli shared the pictures with the caption, “Schiaparelli is pleased to announce that @bellahadid appeared in #Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22, designed by Daniel Roseberry, at the premiere of “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.”

Previously, Bella’s red carpet look was something that grabbed the attention of her fans. Her beautiful monochrome look by Jean Paul Gaultier was a red carpet winner too, thanks to its dainty black net that covered her décolletage and dramatic sheer train. The model has also made waves for hinting at a potential new romance, posting a pic of herself getting close with art director Marc Kalman on Instagram. "Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved," she captioned the post.

Her fans who were amazed to see the fashion diva pulling off such a stunning dress on the red carpet, sent in their love for Bella. One of the users wrote, “ I was hoping someone would wear that on the red carpet” Another user wrote, “he’s really branching out!” A third follower of the model commented, “THIS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR.” Another die-heart fan of the model wrote, “She‘s from another planet, Bella is divine.”

IMAGE: ALEXANDREMARAS/SCHIAPARELLI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.