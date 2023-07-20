Bella Hadid, Marc Kalman Split Amid Her Lyme Disease Treatment

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have parted ways after three years of dating, said media portals. The couple’s split was reportedly 'amicable' and it happened around May-June. To recall, Bella and Marc made their relationship public on July 8, 2021, during the Cannes Film Festival.

3 things you need to know

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman started dating in July 2020.

Marc Kalman is an art director and a frequent collaborator of Kylie Jenner's former partner and rapper Travis Scott.

They planned to wed in California.

Bella Hadid-Marc Kalman’s relationship 'ran its course’

Bella Hadid and her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman have reportedly gone their own ways after dating for three years, a source told ET. They said to the media portal that the couple was “very in love,” but their “relationship ultimately ran its course.” “Her split from Marc was amicable and she is always someone who takes care of herself and has been very open about it,” added the source.

(Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman dated for three years | Image: Instagram)

They said, “They decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame.” The source also informed that Bella is currently focusing on her health issues and “taking some much-deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease”. In this light, they rubbished reports of her getting admitted to a rehabilitation center for drug or alcohol problem.

Bella and Marc planned to get wed in California

To recall, Bella was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease way back in 2012, and right now, she is seeking treatment for the same, ET added. The portal stated that Marc Kalman was planning to propose to her around October this year and the couple was also planning their engagement and to get wed in California in the following months.

Earlier, Bella was in an on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd from 2015 to 2019. She was also featured in the Canadian singer-songwriter’s 2015 single In the Night.

After they headed for splitsville, Bella started dating Marc in July 2020 and made their relationship public on July 8, 2021.