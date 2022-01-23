Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her Struggle With Alcohol, Says 'have Done My Fair Share Of It'

Supermodel Bella Hadid recently opened up about her struggle with alcohol as well as her decision to turn sober a couple of months ago. The Victoria's Secret model quipped that her consumption reached an ugly peak and started taking a toll on her physical as well as mental well-being. In a conversation with InStyle magazine, Bella made a startling revelation about how she used to 'cancel' night outs fearing that she'd be unable to limit her drinking.

"I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself", she mentioned. Hadid has had her 'fair share' of drinking over the years, however, she currently doesn't feel the need to have more of it knowing how it'll affect her at '3 am in the morning' when she wakes up with bouts of 'horrible anxiety' by reminiscing past instances.

Bella Hadid opens up about her struggle with alcohol

Hadid recounted an instance when she underwent scans showing the harmful impact of drinking on her brain, which further made it 'a lot harder to pick up the glass'. The star also said she was glad to have surfed through the 'never-ending' cycle of 'pain and stress' caused by the few drinks.

This comes after the 25-year-old talked about her mental health issues and described them as 'excruciating and debilitating'. According to WSJ Magazine, Gigi Hadid's sister stated having 'really depressive episodes', mentioning that she would just send her mother and her doctor a picture of herself on being asked about her current state as she wasn't able to explain how she was feeling. "I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. That was over the past three years,” she added.

Bella Hadid gets candid about her mental health

In November last year, Bella shocked her fans by posting a trail of teary-eyed pictures of herself along with a long note about her mental health. The model revealed how she experienced breakdowns and burnouts and thanked her fans for seeing her and always listening to her. She told her followers that social media is "not real" and urged people struggling with their mental health to remember that.

