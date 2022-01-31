Bella Hadid Opens Up On Past 'relationships'; Says 'I Didn't Have Boundaries Emotionally'

The prominent American model, Bella Hadid recently opened up about her past love affairs and admitted how she had a history of settling in abusive relationships.

During a recent interaction on Victoria’s Secret’s “VS Voices” podcast, she revealed how she began being a people pleaser and mentioned how she kept going back to men who abused her.

Bella Hadid opens up on her abusive relationships

While speaking about a series of unsettling abusive relationships in the past, Bella Hadid admitted having no boundaries not only sexually but also physically and emotionally.

“I constantly went back to men – and also, women – that had abused me and that’s where the people-pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my work space. I began to be a people-pleaser with my job", she stated.

She further mentioned how she always felt that her voice was never heard growing up and recalled how she grew up around men where she was told that her voice was less important than their voice. Adding to it, she stated how moving into relationships growing up, and not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for herself and have her voice be heard, affected her in her adult relationships very intensely. "I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up. I grew up around men – whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was – where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice," she revealed.

Bella Hadid also talked about how taking a break from social media had been a powerful tool for her and added that though it might sound cliche, not having the energy of everyone else and their projections being projected back onto oneself was one of the most powerful things of all time. She then stated how it was a cliché for a reason because it was a fact that it worked. She said, “It sounds very cliche, but do not have the energy of everyone else and their projections being projected back onto you is one of the most powerful things of all time. It’s a cliché for a reason because it’s a fact that it works.”

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid