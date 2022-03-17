Bella Hadid Pens A Heartwarming Note For Her Stylist Gabrielle; Fans In Awe Of Their Bond

Bella Hadid recently penned a heartwarming message on friendship as she mentioned her stylist and friend, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and revealed how she was lucky to have her in her life. Adding to it, she even stated that there was no better person than her that she'd have in her life.

The moment she posted the note on social media, her fans were left in awe of their love and friendship while adding how beautiful they looked together. Take a look at what she stated.

Bella Hadid's letter to her friend Gabba

Bella Hadid recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for her friend Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson while adding a series of photos in which they can be seen sharing some beautiful moments together while posing for the camera. In the note, she expressed her gratefulness for shooting the cover and added how she felt genuinely lucky to have her in her life. She also added how it was hard to find someone to trust that she has on her while adding how she adored her for everything she was.

The caption read, "GABBA- your friendship is everything and I am so grateful that we did this cover together. I feel genuinely Lucky. That kind of trust I have with you is hard to find, and on a project like this (+ my chronic overthinking and late-night texts…) there’s no better person I’d rather have by my side !! there’s really nothing better than that! I adore you and everything that you are. You are a legend and a gem. you are not only the life of the party but the life of any set you walk onto. You are fun but hardworking (like… really hardworking 🤨) (….PSA to take a vacation…..) You are creative, witty, perfectly to the point but still kind, beautiful, smart, STYLIISSSHH. A force. …..all while handling 10 jobs at a time, making sure everyone is content& happy, keeping the energy up, helping us figure out what we want for lunch, personal life and the rest of life! thank you for being you! I trust you, I love you, I am thankful for you and proud of all that you have done thus far. Can’t wait for what we do in 2070. Love you🤪 @gabriellak_j (I forgot to add the caption" (sic)

Bella Hadid's Instagram post was filled with lovely compliments by celebrity artists and fans who dropped in their heartfelt compliments for the duo. Some of them also swamped the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis while appreciating Bella Hadid for her beautiful note for her friend.

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid