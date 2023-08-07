Bella Hadid Pens Lengthy Note On Her Health Issues: The Little Me Would...

Bella Hadid has shared a note about her long struggles with her mental and physical health. The note was accompanied by several photos of her in various stages of recovery. There were also outtakes from her lengthy treatment. In a separate post, the model has also given a special shoutout to her dog, Glizzy P. Beans, who has been a pillar of strength for her through the journey.

3 things you need to know

Bella Hadid has been very open about her struggles with mental health.

There was a time when Hadid was being home-schooled due to the debilitating nature of her illnesses.

The model has called her long path to recovery an overall "enlightening experience" despite the pain.

Bella Hadid shares outtakes from her long road to recovery



Bella Hadid took to her Instagram handle to share a series of images depicting her painful yet optimistic path to recovery. Snapshots of her medical records show the host of illnesses that she had been dealing with, Lyme disease in particular, as the model struggled with depression. She has called her experience being "sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love" around her as one of the most confusing things she had to maneuver. She also shared how despite all the pain that she has endured, she would do it all over again because it has contributed to who she is in a major way.



Asking her fans and followers to not worry about her, the model thanked her mother, Yolanda Hadid, for the immense support she had extended. She further expressed thanks to all the companies she has worked with for their patience, along with her agents Jill and Joseph for "protecting" her through this ordeal. A notable excerpt from her note read, "the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself."

Bella Hadid urges followers to keep their faith if they are struggling



Part of Bella's note also painted her journey to recovery as a symbol of hope for any of her fans and followers who too were struggling. Part of the note read, "I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup." Bella also reassured her fans that she was now finally healthy.