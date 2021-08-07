Bella Hadid Recalls Pressure Of Early Modelling Days, Says She Felt Like A 'sexbot'

Touted as one of the highest-paid models in the world, 24-year-old supermodel Bella Hadid had her fair share of struggles during her initial days in the industry. The young model recently opened up about those struggles in her latest interview. Daughter of popular model Yolanda Hadid and sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, here is what the youngest Hadid sister had to say about her journey in modelling industry.

Bella Hadid on her early modelling days

According to a report from Fox News, the young supermodel appeared on Vogue's September issue and recalled her initial modelling days where she felt pressured to portray a certain image for her fans. Hadid kickstarted her career at the mere age of 17 and instantly shot to fame to become one of the most popular models in the world, along with sister Gigi Hadid. Hadid opened up about struggling to keep up with her real personality and public persona in the interview.

Feeling pressured to maintain a certain personality in front of the lens, Hadid stated, 'It’s like there were two Bellas." One was her real self and the other was her alter ego, which she described as a 'Sexbot' who partied every night. The American supermodel felt the 'enormous' pressure to keep up with her fans' expectations. However, Hadid braved through that phase and believes she is allowed to speak freely.

Bella Hadid writes poems

Working as an emotional outlet for her, Hadid started expressing her feelings through writing poems. Addressing the same in her interview, she stated that it was an efficient way to get at her emotions without it 'being total nonsense.' The model also has a history of taking a hiatus from social media to relieve the pressure of staying under the limelight.

More on Bella Hadid

The 24-year-old supermodel is the daughter of model Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid. After kickstarting her career through ads, the model walked the runway for several notable brands like Diane von Fürstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Victoria Secrets and more. The model's 26-year-old sister Gigi Hadid is also one of the highest-paid models in the world. She is married to English singer Zayn and welcomed their first baby Khai Hadid Malik in September last year.

IMAGE- BELLA HADID'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.