Bella Hadid Shares An Adorable Video Of Khai While Gigi & Zayn Sing In Background

Gigi and Zayn’s daughter Khai has already started trending on the internet because of her adorable gestures. Recently, Gigi Hadid’s sister also didn’t miss out on her chance to play with Khai. Bella Hadid took to her social media account to share an adorable video of Khai while Zayn and Gigi can be seen singing in the background.

Bella Hadid shares an adorable video of neice Khai Hadid

Bella Hadid took to her Instagram story to share an adorable video of Khai in which she hid her face and focused the camera only on Khai’s legs. Meanwhile, in the background, both Gigi and Zayn can be heard singing a song. In the video shared, we see Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik adorably dressed in a pink knit sweater and beige pant while sitting on her mother’s lap. Take a look at the video below.

COISA MAIS FOFA DO MUNDO! Bella Hadid compartilhou esse video em seu Instagram da Khai ❤ pic.twitter.com/XlqV20GHjf — Gigi Hadid Brasil (@GigiHadidBrasil) May 27, 2021

Earlier in March , Zayn did an interview with iHeart Radio’s Valentine and talked about how he loved being around Khai. He said that he makes stuff and usually melodies after which Khai makes sounds back to him and it feels amazing. He added that it isn’t necessarily a specific song but he only likes singing to her. Earlier, in the day, Gigi Hadid also took to Instagram to share throwback photos of her baby bump. She shared a photo on the social media app and wrote, “This week, last year.” Check out her post below.

Hadid and Malik confirmed the birth of Khai Hadid Malik on September 23, 2020. Gigi first shared the exciting news with an Instagram post that featured a black-and-white photo of their daughter's hand. In the caption, she wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.” Zayn Malik also shared a tweet on Twitter with a photo of Khai’s hand. He also wrote an emotional message and said, "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he tweeted. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Promo Image: Bella Hadid's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.