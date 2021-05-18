Bella Hadid Slammed By Israel For Joining Pro-Palestinian March In New York

Israel recently slammed model Bella Hadid for taking over the streets of New York for a pro-Palestinian march. The official handle of the country tagged Hadid in a tweet and wrote, “When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This shouldn't be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you. #IsraelUnderAttack”.

The tweet also included a screenshot from Bella’s live stream from the protests. “For those of you who don’t know, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” is a phrase used by those who call for the elimination of Israel (from the river to the sea....)”, the tweet further read.

Hadid, whose father, Mohamed Hadid is a Palestinian, was seen in the videos on social media on Saturday marching with thousands at a demonstration in Bay Ridge as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Hamas.

Both the sisters, Bella and Gigi, had shared tweets earlier in the day showcasing their support for Palestine.

"You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine," Bella wrote.

In another post on Instagram, she shared a black and white picture of her parents from their wedding day and revealed that her father and his family " were taken out of their homes in Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia."

"I love my family, I love my Heritage, I love Palestine. I will stand strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart. A better world for our people and the people around them. They can never erase our history. History is history !" she wrote.

When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State.



This shouldn't be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue.



Shame on you.#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/PJQHT90cNy — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 16, 2021

Several hundreds of demonstrators accompanied by police officials gathered and started a march in the streets of Brooklyn. They were holding the Palestinian flags and banners reading "Free Palestine", "Palestinian Life Matter", "Human Rights for Palestinians". So far the demonstration has been peaceful. The participants to the demonstrations told Sputnik that they were calling on the international community to "boycott Israel" and were demanding an end to the bloodshed and to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The current escalation of the Israeli- Palestinian conflict started earlier this month when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating in the past week. Israel's Iron Dome Missiles have been pounding Gaza with counter airstrikes as Gaza continues to strike a heavy barrage of rockets into the country. As per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 90 per cent of the 1,200 rockets sent from Gaza have been successfully intercepted by Israel.

UN calls for Peace

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on May 14 appealed for cessation of conflict “out of respect for Eid” which is a religious holiday that marks the end of month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Noting that “too many” civilian casualties have already mounted since the violence began in the region, Guterres said that the ongoing conflict will only elevate the “radicalization and extremism” in the entire area. Earlier, in a joint statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General also called for an end to the conflict.

