Bella Hadid Stuns In A Raunchy Schiaparelli Dress At Cannes Film Festival 2021

Bella Hadid stepped up the heat as she walked the red carpet of the 74th Cannes Film Festival 2021. The actress flaunts her flawless look in a raunchy dress. The supermodel stepped out in a black dress with a plunging neckline.



The supermodels stunning photographs were shared on the Instagram account of Schiaparelli, the Italian fashion label, who had designed the dress. She wore the gown for the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors). Bella’s trending dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 assortment. The stunner is designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry.

Describing the details of the dress, the designer wrote alongside pictures, “Schiaparelli is pleased to announce that @bellahadid appeared in Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22, designed by Daniel Roseberry, at the premiere of “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’œil lungs adorned with rhinestones.”

The Schiaparelli dress looked super stunning on her. Along with the dress she sported a high bun and minimal makeup look, with a nude lipstick (brown) and glittery eyeshadow.



On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram to display her look in another beautifully designed dress. The white dress had a black tie knot and was worn with minimal makeup and hair tied in a tight bun. The actress shared the pictures on the gram and called it 'A classic'. Her post has gained several comments and over millions of likes.



Cannes Film Festival 2021



The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday, July 7. The festival was opened with a spectacular introduction of Spike Lee’s jury and the premiere of Leos Carax’s “Annette”.



(Image: Instagram/ schiaparelli)

