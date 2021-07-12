Last Updated:

Bella Hadid Stuns In A Raunchy Schiaparelli Dress At Cannes Film Festival 2021

Bili Hadid stepped up the heat as she walked on the red carpet of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The actress flaunts her flawless look in a raunchy dress

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Cannes Film Festival 2021

(Image: Instagram/ schiaparelli)


Bella Hadid stepped up the heat as she walked the red carpet of the 74th Cannes Film Festival 2021. The actress flaunts her flawless look in a raunchy dress. The supermodel stepped out in a black dress with a plunging neckline.

The supermodels stunning photographs were shared on the Instagram account of Schiaparelli, the Italian fashion label, who had designed the dress. She wore the gown for the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors). Bella’s trending dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 assortment. The stunner is designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

Describing the details of the dress, the designer wrote alongside pictures, “Schiaparelli is pleased to announce that @bellahadid appeared in Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22, designed by Daniel Roseberry, at the premiere of “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’œil lungs adorned with rhinestones.”

The Schiaparelli dress looked super stunning on her. Along with the dress she sported a high bun and minimal makeup look, with a nude lipstick (brown) and glittery eyeshadow.

READ | Bella Hadid says listening to her dad speak in Arabic is like "music to her ears"


On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram to display her look in another beautifully designed dress. The white dress had a black tie knot and was worn with minimal makeup and hair tied in a tight bun. The actress shared the pictures on the gram and called it 'A classic'. Her post has gained several comments and over millions of likes.
 

READ | Bella Hadid calls herself 'little human child' as she shares adorable throwback photos
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Cannes Film Festival 2021 


The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday, July 7. The festival was opened with a spectacular introduction of Spike Lee’s jury and the premiere of Leos Carax’s “Annette”. 

(Image: Instagram/ schiaparelli)

READ | Spike Lee, 'Annette' open 74th Cannes Film Festival

READ | Cannes Film Festival postponed from May to July 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic
READ | Cannes 2021 to premiere Val Kilmer's documentary that has over 40 years of his home videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT