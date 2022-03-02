Bella Hadid To Donate A Portion Of Milan Fashion Week Earnings To Support Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians and as the situation continues to escalate, several prominent figures from the entertainment industry are extending their support to the people of Ukraine. Model Bella Hadid has also come forward and shown her solidarity for the people of Ukraine and said that she will be donating some part of Milan Fashion Week earnings to help Ukraine.

Bella Hadid stands up for the people of Ukraine

Bella Hadid made the announcement that she will be donating her fashion week earnings to the people of Ukraine in support of her fellow model Mica Argañaraz. Argañaraz, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her discomfort at profiting from fashion shows while “knowing there’s a war happening in the same continent.” Hadid shared Argañaraz's announcement on her Instagram story and wrote, "You said it @micaarganaraz. We have many Ukrainian friends, colleagues, models, production, casting and to see the lack of communication/knowledge about a war that is subsiding is very very sad."

In a separate post, Hadid made the following announcement, "I will be donating part of my earnings of this fashion week to help Ukrainian organisations. To my model friends and colleagues and whoever is also struggling with this feeling, perhaps this is something we could all contribute to. Fashion can be very lonely and can make one feel like an outcast, even more so when it comes to politics/ anything other than “fashion."

Global entertainment sector responds to Russia Ukraine war

As the Russian army continues to mount its military assault on Ukraine, the global entertainment fraternity has collectively decided to ban several events and releases of tentpole movies in Russia. Big Hollywood studios like Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Universal and Paramount have decided to 'halt' the releases of their movie in Russia. Warner Bros. The Batman movie was all set to open in Russian theatres this week but was postponed in the wake of the bleak situation.

Additionally, several musicians like Louis Tomlinson, Green Day and more have cancelled their tours in Russia. Moreover, social media platforms like Meta, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube have also taken countermeasures to block or ban Russian-state backed content and advertisements.

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid