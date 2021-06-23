Bella Hadid Wishes Brother Anwar With A Sweet Video; Calls Him 'favourite Part Of Family'

American model Anwar Hadid celebrated his birthday on June 22 and his sister Bella Hadid had the sweetest way to wish him on the special occasion. Bella Hadid posted a sweet video on social media where the family was seen cutting a cake together in a dimly lit room. Bella Hadid explained in a short birthday note that Anwar is her most favourite member of the Hadid family. She also expressed sorrow over not being able to spend the special day with her family, due to prior work commitments.

Balla Hadid’s wish for baby bro

International model Bella Hadid recently posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram story to wish her baby brother Anwar on his birthday. She posted a throwback video where the Hadid family could be seen having a cake cutting ceremony for Anwar. He was sitting in the room when the birthday cake was brought to him by Bella while his family and friends were surrounding him for the celebration. Anwar Hadid was seen dressed in simple black attire with a bright smile across his face.

In a small note added by Bella Hadid, she has wished Anwar Hadid a happy birthday with a simple wish and has also mentioned that he is her favourite man on this planet. She has further added that he is the favourite part of her family and she actually wanted to be with him on this special. Bella Hadid has also added a set of red heart emoticons to express her thoughts better.

In the next part of her story, Bella Hadid has expressed her love for Anwar while being on a virtual call with him on his birthday. She had also posted a story explaining how low she feels about not being able to meet her family and friends. She clarified that she loves her job but the commitments have made it difficult for her to meet up with people. Bella Hadid also wrote that she has been wishing her brother a lot and that has been leaving her more emotional.

IMAGE: BELLA HADID INSTAGRAM

