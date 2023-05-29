Bella Ramsey Advocates For More Space For Non-binary Actors At Award Shows

Bella Ramsey, known for her role in Game of Thrones and the upcoming series The Last of Us, has expressed the need for “more space” for non-binary actors at award shows. Earlier this year, Bella Ramsey publicly revealed their gender-fluid identity. In an interview with Vanity Fair, they discussed their uncomfortable experience submitting themselves for the 2023 Emmy Awards and emphasised the importance of making non-binary actors feel welcomed and represented.

Ramsey highlighted the gendered nature of current award categories, stating, “The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them”. Despite not identifying with the term, they ended up submitting themselves for an actress category due to the limitations in the existing language. Ramsey emphasised the need for change, saying, “I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that non-binary actors like me can’t be celebrated”.

Furthermore, Ramsey stressed the significance of including non-binary individuals in discussions and conversations about awards. They stated, “For (non-binary people) to have a say and be part of those discussions and those conversations, that’s really important. I just hope there’s more space for non-binary people to be recognized within future categories”.

Bella Ramsey discusses about fluid gender identity

In an earlier interview with The New York Times, Bella Ramsey discussed their fluid gender identity. They shared, “I guess my gender has always been very fluid… I knew that if someone called me ‘he’, it was a bit exciting”. Ramsey also revealed their preference for the non-binary option on documents, emphasising their inclination to be seen as simply a person without gendered labels.

Other actors voice out for gender-neutral awards

Another actor advocating for gender-neutral awards is Emma Corrin, known for their role in The Crown. Corrin expressed hope for a future where best actor and best actress categories are merged into a single gender-neutral category. They argued that the current categories lack inclusivity and stated, “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented”. Corrin acknowledged the complexities surrounding non-binary actors playing roles aligned with their assigned gender at birth. They questioned whether categories should specify whether a nominee is being recognized for a male or female role.